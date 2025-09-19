A teenager has been detained for three years after an incident involving a knife at a school where two people were injured.

A 16-year-old was arrested by officers who were called to reports of a student in possession of a knife at a secondary school in Caddington, Bedfordshire, on May 2.

A student and a member of staff were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty earlier this year to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, false imprisonment and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises.

