A second teenager was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

The collision happened on the A37 Wells Road in south Bristol. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

A teenager has died in a car crash shortly after a police chase in the early hours of the morning.

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The collision involved a white Nissan Juke and a black Audi S3 shortly after 4am on the A37 Wells Road in south Bristol. Despite the best efforts of medics, a teenage passenger in the Juke died at the scene. The collision followed a "short pursuit" involving an unmarked police vehicle and the Juke. Read more: Man, 60, dies after being hit by falling tree as Storm Boelo continues to batter UK leaving over 82,000 homes without power Read more: Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after falling from London flat block

A second boy, aged 17, was later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Three other people were taken to hospital from the scene but their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening. Two were also teenagers from the same Nissan, and the third was the man driving the Audi. Avon and Somerset Police say the family of the deceased is being supported by specialist officers.