A teenage boy has died after being struck by a fallen tree.

Emergency services were called to a residential area of Stafford at around 6:30pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a serious incident.

Police and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and crews from Midlands Air Ambulance were all deployed to the scene on Holmcroft Road.

Despite their best efforts, the male could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed, police have said.

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