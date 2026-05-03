Teenager dies after being hit by falling tree as police launch probe
Despite efforts from emergency services, the male could not be saved
A teenage boy has died after being struck by a fallen tree.
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Emergency services were called to a residential area of Stafford at around 6:30pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a serious incident.
Police and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and crews from Midlands Air Ambulance were all deployed to the scene on Holmcroft Road.
Despite their best efforts, the male could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed, police have said.
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A large police cordon remained in place overnight, with officers urging members of the public to avoid the area while enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "A teenage boy has sadly died after being injured by a fallen tree in Stafford.
"We were called to Holmcroft Road shortly after the incident was reported to us.
"Officers went to the scene alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance.
"Tragically, nothing could be done to save the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7.30pm. His next of kin have been informed.
"A large cordon has been put in place and we’re advising people to avoid the area while we carry out our enquiries."