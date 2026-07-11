An 18-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a reservoir in Greater Manchester on Friday, police have said.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Dovestone Reservoir, Oldham, at around 7pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The teenager was found unresponsive in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A scene remains in place and inquiries are ongoing, police added.

Detective Inspector Steven Horton, from GMP’s Oldham district, said: “We have tragically recovered the body of an 18-year-old man from the water and are conducting extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

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