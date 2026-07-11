Boy, 18, dies in reservoir after being found unresponsive during 30C heatwave
Emergency services were called to Dovestone Reservoir Oldham at 7pm on Friday
An 18-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a reservoir in Greater Manchester on Friday, police have said.
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Emergency services responded to an incident at Dovestone Reservoir, Oldham, at around 7pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The teenager was found unresponsive in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A scene remains in place and inquiries are ongoing, police added.
Detective Inspector Steven Horton, from GMP’s Oldham district, said: “We have tragically recovered the body of an 18-year-old man from the water and are conducting extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.
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“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the dangers of open water. We strongly encourage people to stay safe and refrain from entering large bodies of water including reservoirs, rivers, canals, or ponds.
“Your safety is our priority. Please look after yourselves and enjoy the weather safely.”
The death came as forecasters said a heatwave across the UK would continue this weekend.
Amber and yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency will remain in place across large parts of England until Sunday.
The Met has warned of possible thunderstorms from Monday in parts of the south, but overall another very dry week to come.
The Met Office said temperatures across England and Wales will continue to exceed 30C on Saturday and Sunday, and it warned people planning on enjoying the water to remain careful and check the water temperature to avoid cold water shock.