British teenager, 16, dies in 'terrible accident' and two siblings 'badly injured' on family holiday in Dominican Republic
Abbie Lainton, 16, was on holiday with her family when she died on the Caribbean island.
Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died in a “terrible accident” while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.
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Abbie Lainton, 16, from Swindon was on holiday with her family when she died on the Caribbean island.
Her siblings, Carley and Bradley, were also “badly injured” in the same accident.
However, the details of that accident have not yet been revealed.
A GoFundMe page has since been set up to support the family.
Beckie Jamieson, the organiser, wrote: “On 30th July 2026, Abbie Lainton tragically lost her life in a terrible accident while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.
"Becky and Gary have lost their beautiful 16-year-old daughter, and Carley and Bradley were also badly injured in the accident.
“Abbie had her whole life ahead of her. She should have been enjoying the summer with her friends and looking forward to receiving her GCSE results. She was so loved by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
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“This page has been set up to support the family through this unimaginable time.
“For Abbie ❤️ Forever 16, forever loved and never forgotten.”
The page has raised £8,528 in donations so far
Her former school, Tanwood School for Performing Arts, has also released a tribute to Abbie.
A spokesperson said in a statement: "Abbie joined Tanwood as a dinky dot and was part of an exceptional group of dancers who formed strong friendships which spilled over to the audience when they performed together.
“She always performed with a huge smile, and those beautiful feet.
"We are all in complete shock at this heartbreaking news and send so much love and support to her family and friends at this unimaginable time. You will always be in our hearts."
Swindon Lightning Cheerleading club, of which Abbie was an active member, has also paid tribute following her death.
It said in a statement: "There are simply no words that feel enough."Abbie was a much-loved member of our Swindon Lightning family.
“Her kindness, infectious smile, unwavering encouragement and love for cheerleading touched the lives of so many athletes, coaches and families over the years."