Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died in a “terrible accident” while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

Abbie Lainton, 16, from Swindon was on holiday with her family when she died on the Caribbean island.

Her siblings, Carley and Bradley, were also “badly injured” in the same accident.

However, the details of that accident have not yet been revealed.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to support the family.

Beckie Jamieson, the organiser, wrote: “On 30th July 2026, Abbie Lainton tragically lost her life in a terrible accident while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

"Becky and Gary have lost their beautiful 16-year-old daughter, and Carley and Bradley were also badly injured in the accident.

“Abbie had her whole life ahead of her. She should have been enjoying the summer with her friends and looking forward to receiving her GCSE results. She was so loved by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.

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