The 13-year-old was one of the first patients to undergo surgery using the 3D Robotic Assisted Exoscope system

The 3D exoscope has been introduced at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

A father has praised medical staff who cared for his teenage son as he underwent surgery for a brain tumour using innovative technology.

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The 3D exoscope, which is designed to enhance precision during complex brain surgery and improve outcomes, has been introduced at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it has become the first in Scotland to install the B Braun Aesculap Aeos 3D Robotic Assisted Exoscope, which provides “exceptional” image quality, powerful illumination and enhanced depth perception. Toby Peart, 13, from Strathpeffer in the Highlands, was one of the first patients to undergo surgery using the system. Read More: Oxfordshire village to hold independence referendum over asylum seeker housing plans Read More: Woman with aggressive brain cancer sells house to pay for potentially life-extending treatment not available on NHS

Toby Peart was one of the first patients to undergo surgery using the system. Picture: PA

Toby began experiencing pins and needles and pain in his left leg in April 2025, and his symptoms became progressively worse over the course of several months. He had an MRI scan at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, which found he had a brain tumour, and within days, he was referred to the Glasgow facility for specialist treatment. An operation was recommended after further investigations confirmed a tumour measuring about 13–14mm on the right side of his brain, which proved to be non-cancerous, and he underwent surgery in November 2025. His father Marc said: “It was without question the hardest few weeks of our lives. Toby is a quiet, gentle boy who never complains, so when he told us he was in pain, we knew something wasn’t right. “Everything happened incredibly quickly. One day we were expecting to wait a couple of weeks for MRI results, and the next, we were being told that Toby had a brain tumour and needed specialist treatment in Glasgow. It was a huge shock for all of us.”

The technology has also been designed with the well-being of surgeons in mind and enables them to work in a more upright posture. Picture: PA

He and his wife Adie, were advised by the surgical teams that post-surgery outcomes could include loss of sight or paralysis. When Toby woke from surgery, he initially experienced weakness and paralysis on his left side, but he went on to make rapid progress during his recovery with support from a multidisciplinary team. Mr Peart said: “When Toby came out of surgery, he couldn’t move his left arm or leg and couldn’t feel anything. At that point, we didn’t know whether that would be permanent or whether things would improve. “A few days later, I woke up and saw him using his right hand to lift his left hand into the air. He looked at me and said, ‘Dad, quick, look, my fingers are doing finger things.’ It was one of the most remarkable moments of my life.

When Toby woke from surgery, he initially experienced weakness and paralysis on his left side, but he went on to make rapid progress. Picture: PA

“Every day he got a little stronger. The care he received was incredible, and it was amazing to watch his determination. “Just a week after surgery, we were told he was ready to go home. Walking out of the hospital with Toby was an emotional moment and one we’ll never forget. We’re so grateful to (neurosurgeon) Mr O’Kane and the entire team who cared for him. “We know not every family’s journey is the same, but we feel incredibly fortunate. Toby was back at school in January, and he’s doing really well.”

Staff are already seeing how the technology enhances teamwork, workflow and training in theatre.”. Picture: PA