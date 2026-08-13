The Irish teenager had arrived with his mum and sister three days before the tragedy struck

Kimolos is a small island lying just 1km north of Milos in the Aegean . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A teenager on holiday in Greece was fatally electrocuted in the shower "as soon as he picked up the shower head''.

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The island lies 125 miles southeast of the port in Piraeus, near Athens . Picture: Alamy

Mayor Kostas Vendouris described the tragedy as “a shock for me and for my island.” A Greek relative told local media that the teenager passed away "very suddenly as soon as he picked up the shower head”. Investigators probing his death are looking into a water heater in the bathroom. A police officer leading the investigation said the teenager "died in the shower as a result of electric shock". The cop told The Sun: “There was clearly some sort of wiring fault. It was instant.”

The main port of Kimolos. Picture: Alamy