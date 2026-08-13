Teenager fatally electrocuted during holiday to Greece ‘after picking up shower head’
The Irish teenager had arrived with his mum and sister three days before the tragedy struck
A teenager on holiday in Greece was fatally electrocuted in the shower "as soon as he picked up the shower head''.
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The 17-year-old from Ireland had arrived on the Aegean island of Kimolos with his mum and sister three days before the tragedy on August 9.
It is understood that his mother is from Kimolos and the family were visiting the island for a summer holiday.
The family, who are understood to live permanently in Cork, are believed to have rented out an old house on the island.
The bathroom was located outside of the main house, according to the mayor of Kimolos, an island with a population of less than 1,000.
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Mayor Kostas Vendouris described the tragedy as “a shock for me and for my island.”
A Greek relative told local media that the teenager passed away "very suddenly as soon as he picked up the shower head”.
Investigators probing his death are looking into a water heater in the bathroom.
A police officer leading the investigation said the teenager "died in the shower as a result of electric shock".
The cop told The Sun: “There was clearly some sort of wiring fault. It was instant.”
The investigation into his death continues, with officers said to be looking into whether the property's electrical panel had a safety valve to prevent the surge.
They are also reviewing an electrical installation certificate issued in 2024.
One local town hall official said the death had cast a “a big black cloud” over the island, while another described the incident as "unprecedented' which had left the boy's mouther "distraught".
A post-mortem was due to be carried out o the boy's body at a hospital in Piraeus, near Athens.
Hospital sources said that the cause of death was likely to be cardiac arrest.
A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.