The boy’s mother and the man’s wife, a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries to her hand and shoulder.

Police and forensic investigators at the scene in Station Road, Thurnby. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A 15-year-old boy and his father are in critical condition in hospital after they were assaulted in their own home by masked men in what police say appears to have been a “completely unprovoked” attack.

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Police were called to a house in Thurnby, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Thursday following a report that two masked men had entered and attacked the occupants. The boy and his father – a man in his 50s – remain in hospital in a life-threatening condition following the attack, which happened just before 12.30am at a house in Station Road, Leicestershire Police said. The boy’s mother and the man’s wife, a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries to her hand and shoulder during the incident and has since been discharged from hospital, while three other children who were in the house were not injured. The force said armed officers were deployed to the scene but the masked men had left before they arrived. Read more: UK-based ringleader behind monkey torture network jailed for just 39 months as judge calls for harsher sentences on animal cruelty Read more: US servicewoman 'weeps in court' as she is spared jail for causing death of couple by careless drivingUS servicewoman 'weeps in court' as she is spared jail for causing death of couple by careless driving

The scene in Station Road, Thurnby where a 15-year-old boy and his father were assaulted. Picture: PA

On Friday afternoon, a forensic investigation vehicle could be seen outside the address, which is cordoned off with a police officer standing guard. Detective Inspector Lorna Granville, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said the attack appears to have been “completely unprovoked” and officers are trying to understand the motive. She said: “This was a violent attack against a family in their own home which appears to have been completely unprovoked. “Our investigation to understand what happened and why – and identify those behind such a horrific criminal act – is going to continue over the weekend. “I’m making a direct appeal to people in Thurnby and the surrounding communities to come forward with any information if they haven’t already done so. “We owe it to the victims to locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice. “I’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, unusual or untoward in the area of Station Road and Somerby Road between 11pm on Wednesday and the early hours of yesterday morning. “This includes anyone who was driving in the area and captured anything on a dashcam, or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage. “Anything you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could help us.”