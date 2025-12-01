The minibus carrying nine teenagers collided with a Hyundai car in Tadcaster on Monday afternoon, police say

A girl has died and another has been seriously injured after a crash involving a minibus with nine teenagers aboard. Picture: Google

A girl has died and another has been seriously injured after a crash involving a minibus with nine teenagers aboard in North Yorkshire.

A white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai car collided in Tadcaster shortly before 12.30pm on Monday, North Yorkshire Police has said. The minibus was carrying nine passengers between the ages of 16 and 18. One of the passengers died at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries that are not said to be life-threatening. The other passengers and the male driver of the minibus also received treatment for minor injuries at hospital after the crash near Tadcaster Grammar School. The collision took place on Toulston Lane at the junction with Rudgate in the market town.

The collision took place on Toulston Lane at the junction with Rudgate in the market town. Picture: Getty

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcams to come forward with any relevant footage. NYP are investigating and closed Toulston Lane to traffic while they carried it out. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "North Yorkshire Police is investigating the tragic death of a teenage girl who was a passenger in a minibus that was in a collision with a car at Tadcaster. "The incident happened on Toulston Lane - at the junction with Rudgate - at around 12.28pm on Monday (1 December 2025). The white Mercedes Sprinter minibus was heading towards Sherburn and the light-coloured Hyundai i10 car entered Toulston Lane from Rudgate.