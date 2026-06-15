Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe was stabbed to death at a house in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, in December last year.

Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe was stabbed to death at a house in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, in December last year. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Georgia Rowe

A teenage boy googled “What happens if you kill” minutes after stabbing a nine-year-old girl to death, a court heard.

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The court heard a friend of Aria’s family discovered her body in the house and alerted the emergency services. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

While one of them distracted the teenager, another was able to ring police and alert them to what the defendant was saying. One of the children later told police: “He said he had done something really bad and did not know what to do. “He asked if he could search something on Google. He then said, ‘I’m done for. Why have I done this’.” The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested minutes later sitting on the floor of a carriage of a train waiting to leave the station. The teenager told detectives in a prepared statement: “I grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the chest. I didn’t use a lot of force, but it was a big knife. I don’t know why I did it, it just happened. “I walked over and stabbed her. She fell to the floor. I left and went to the train station to get a train and to get away.” The teenager denies charges of murder and manslaughter.

The teenage boy googled “What happens if you kill” minutes after stabbing Aria. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Ray Tully KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “He admits that he had hold of the knife in his hand at the time the fatal wound occurred. “He says at the time they were ‘playfighting’ when he ‘jabbed’ the knife towards Aria, that was done in order to ‘scare her’. “He expected her to ‘flinch’. Instead ‘she moved towards him and was fatally wounded’. "Soon after the fatal incident, he told a group of young people that Aria had either ‘walked’ or ‘run’ on to the blade of the knife as he was holding it.” The court heard a friend of Aria’s family discovered her body in the house and alerted the emergency services. A post-mortem examination found Aria had suffered a single stab wound to the chest and would have “died very swiftly from her injury”.

The trial continues before Mrs Justice O’Farrell at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Alamy