Jordan Everett, 16, tried to push Joshua Myers, 16, to safety from an oncoming train but both were struck and died from their injuries at the scene at Poynton railway station in Cheshire.

By Jacob Paul

A teenager has been hailed “a hero” at inquest after he died in an attempt to save a “stressed” friend who jumped on to a rail line.

Jordan Everett, 16, tried to push Joshua Myers, 16, to safety from an oncoming train but both were struck and died from their injuries at the scene at Poynton railway station in Cheshire. The pair were among a group of friends who had gathered at a skate park in the evening of July 3 last year before Joshua climbed over a gate on to the rail platform and descended on to the track. Cheshire Coroner's Court heard that Joshua, of Handforth, Cheshire, stated he wanted to kill himself and that Jordan, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, jumped down when he saw the lights of an oncoming Avanti West Coast train. HM Senior Coroner for Cheshire Jacqueline Devonish said CCTV footage showed it was a matter of seconds before the lights of the train were first seen and the impact. She said: "They could not have moved fast enough with a train coming at that speed. "Jordan was thinking solely about saving his friend.

“His act of selflessness in trying to save his friend is to be commended.” Concluding his death was an accident, she told the youngster’s mother, Nicola: “I am terribly sorry for your loss and to other members of your family and friends. “I know you wanted him to be hailed a hero for what he did. “Well, he was a hero.” Earlier at a separate inquest held at the court in Warrington, Ms Devonish concluded that Joshua died of misadventure. She ruled: “Joshua was shouting he wanted to kill himself and he climbed down from the platform but there was no evidence he intended to take his own life but rather was under the influence of alcohol that caused him to be impulsive.” She said his behaviour was likely to have been contributed to by a number of stresses in his life including peer pressure, bullying and outstanding allegations made against him to the police. The inquest heard the investigation involved a claim of sexual assault but no charges had been brought. Ms Devonish went on: “We know he was inebriated that night. He had been having a very stressful time. Being bullied at school, bullied in the community, bullied online. “It is a lot to cope with for anyone, let alone a teenager. “His friends were all aware of it and were trying to protect him as well as his family of course.” She also passed on her condolences to Joshua’s family and told them it was “a very sad case”. In a statement to the inquest, train driver Bryan Holt said he approached the “well lit” track and platform at 10.10pm and “very clearly had seen two people” on the line and deployed his emergency brake. He said: “The rest of it was over in a split second. I think I saw both of them trying tomove…they both went in different directions. “They looked desperate to get out of the way of the train.” A teenage friend of the youngsters on the platform told police that Jordan tried to “rugby tackle” Joshua to the other side of the track. He said: “He was shouting ‘get off the tracks Josh, get off please’. Like he was begging him. “The minute we saw the lights was the minute Jordan jumped on. He jumped on to try and save him but it didn’t work.” He said Joshua had started talking about killing himself about 10 minutes before the incident happened. Joshua’s parents Warren and Jenny, along with family members, attended their son’s inquest. Mrs Myers described Joshua as “bright, active and deeply loved by his family”. She said he thrived in their company but had started drinking and taking drugs in a new friendship group, as well as going missing from home. She said: “He became upset when people started making claims about him which were not true. “He didn’t want to die. We know he would have been terrified. His death was not something he wanted or planned.” The coroner said the evidence suggested that Joshua was “was actually trying to avoid the train at the last minute”.

