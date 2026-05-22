DNA found on a cigarette butt discarded at the scene helped officers link the teenager to the crime

Ali Abdul Basit, 19, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police

By Issy Clarke

A teenager who fled to Dubai and Egypt after being involved in the robbing then fatal stabbing of a young Dad in the heart in a drug deal gone wrong has been jailed for eight years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ali Abdul Basit, 19, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery at the Old Bailey after he was involved in the ambush and killing of Michael Afonso Peixoto in south London before going on the run for two years. Basit, then aged 17, was part of a gang of robbers who chased, cornered and fatally stabbed Peixoto, a 27-year-old drug dealer, in Thornton Heath on December 19, 2023. The teenager then fled the country, travelling to Dubai, Egypt and Pakistan before returning to the UK on May 3 last year when he was arrested. Officers managed to link the teenager to the crime by matching the DNA from an asthma inhaler retrieved from his home to DNA found on a cigarette butt discarded at the scene. Read more: TikTok star charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill boyband singer Read more: Jury discharged in trial of two prisoners accused of murdering Ian Watkins

Michael Afonso Peixoto was stabbed in the heart in December 2023. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The five robbers, wearing face masks, had travelled to the scene in a stolen BMW and confronted the victim, who had gone there with a female friend in a Vauxhall Grandland. Mr Peixoto was chased, cornered and fatally stabbed while his friend was forced out of the car at knifepoint. Beforehand, Basit had helped the getaway driver by arranging for false number plates to go on the stolen BMW. Sentencing, Judge Rosa Dean condemned the “shocking level of violence” used by the gang who were intent on taking Mr Peixoto’s car and finding drugs in a “planned robbery”. Judge Dean said: “Your victim was drawn into a trap in Mayfield Crescent.

General view of the Central Criminal Court, popularly known as the Old Bailey . Picture: Getty

“He thought he was going to be selling drugs. “As soon as he got out of the car you, all wearing face masks, swarmed over to the car. “The victim was unarmed and he ran for it but was chased down.” Basit got into the Vauxhall and held out a knife to Mr Peixoto's female friend, who was forced out of the car, she said.

Three men have already been found guilty of the stabbing while a fifth remains at large . Picture: Met Police

The judge went on: “Michael had been cornered and killed in a nearby driveway. “He had a number of stab wounds including one directly into the heart.” She dismissed the defendant’s account to jurors in his trial as “ridiculous”, saying he had made the foolish mistake of trying to be clever. Three other robbers were tried and sentenced in 2024, with Basit only returning to the UK afterwards.

Mayfield Crescent, Thornton Heath. Picture: Google Maps