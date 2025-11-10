Sixteen-year-old Harry Pitman was killed on 31 December 2023. Picture: Met Police

By StephenRigley

A teenager has been locked up for at least 16 years for fatally stabbing a "charming" and "exuberant" 16-year-old boy in the neck at a New Year's Eve fireworks event.

Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, attacked Harry Pitman after he accidentally bumped into another boy while playfighting on Primrose Hill, north London, the Old Bailey had heard. The incident happened in front of police officers and hundreds of shocked revellers gathered in the popular park to watch fireworks over the River Thames on December 31 2023. Following two trials, Lloyd-Hall, from Westminster, was found guilty of murder and having an offensive weapon. On Monday, he was detained at His Majesty's pleasure for a minimum term of 16 years.

Areece Lloyd-Hall was found guilty of fatally stabbing 16-year-old Pitman. Picture: PA

In a televised sentencing, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Harry had been a normal "boisterous and exuberant" 16-year-old who was "full of charm". He said Lloyd-Hall had carried a knife to feel "powerful" and out of "bravado" - and not for protection, as he had claimed in his trial. The judge told him: "You stabbed Harry because you lost your temper with him and you acted like a big man in front of your friends." In that "split second", he must have realised Harry might be killed or injured, but Mr Justice Cavanagh said: "In the moment, you did not care if he lived or died." The judge told the defendant: "If you had not taken a knife to Primrose Hill that night, Harry Pitman would still be alive, he would have his whole life ahead of him, and his family and friends would not have been plunged into the most profound and awful grief. "What turned it into a terrible and tragic incident was your decision, for no good reason whatsoever, to arm yourself with a knife. "This case is the clearest possible tragic illustration of the dangers of young people carrying knives in public. "I hope that this case will serve as a warning and as a deterrent to young people who are thinking of carrying a knife, even if they delude themselves into thinking it is useful for self-defence. "Far too many young people have been killed or horribly injured by knife crime in our cities, and many others spend what should have been the best years of their lives in prison because of their bad choices." Members of Harry's family tearfully embraced after Lloyd-Hall was sent down from the dock. Earlier, Harry's older sister Tayla Lohan told how the family struggled to come to terms with the "senseless and brutal" way he was killed. On hearing that he had been hurt, his parents had rushed to the park to be with their son, she told the court.

A sheath recovered at the scene of the murder of Harry Pitman. Picture: PA