By Rebecca Henrys

A teenager and a mother-of-three have joined two fathers seeking to legally challenge government guidance on phones in schools.

Flossie McShea, 17, and Katie Moore, 43, have added their support to Will Orr-Ewing and Pete Montgomery’s claim for a judicial review which seeks to have smartphones completely banned in schools. Miss McShea, from Devon, has joined as a claimant because she feels the Department for Education (DfE) has failed to protect her and other children from harms inflicted by phones during the school day. She told the PA news agency that using smartphones “completely changed my life from year 7 onwards” and that she still thinks about the content she has been shown. “I was exposed to pornography and violent videos, like beheading videos. I was sent a video of two young children who had found a gun and one of them accidentally shot the other one,” Miss McShea said. Read more: Smartphones put children at risk and leave parents torn. So we built a better one Read more: Denmark to ban social media for under-15s as phones are 'stealing childhoods'

Flossie McShea, 17 from Devon, who has joined a mother-of-three and two fathers seeking to legally challenge government guidance on phones in schools. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

“I had to go home. There was a lot of incidents like that and a lot of my friends had the same experiences. “All of this really happens at school because you can see live reactions. We’re all gathered in this place, so people feel it’s much more appealing to share this stuff online when you can get a reaction from 30 kids in the classroom. “I think if I hadn’t had a phone, and if we didn’t have phones in school, I wouldn’t have been exposed to things that I would not want to be exposed to.” Miss McShea’s school has brought in a complete ban on smartphones on school premises. “The other day I got on the school bus and a group of year 7s were laughing and chatting together. I felt so happy for them,” she said. “We never had that because we were just always looking down and scrolling.” Northampton mother Mrs Moore is also joining the claim after her daughter, now 18, told her she had been shown sexually explicit images in school changing rooms on phones, and once had been exposed to a video of men masturbating when another student accessed a video chatroom at school.

Katie Moore, 43, of Northampton who wants to see a complete statutory ban on smartphones in schools. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire