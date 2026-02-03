A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another teenager was stabbed to death in a market town.

Wiltshire Police confirmed on Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy, who can not be named due to his age, was arrested and later charged with Shayne's murder.

He was rushed to hospital in Bristol, but despite the best efforts of medics, he could not be saved.

Shayne Hambakachere, 16, was found seriously injured on London Road in Chippenham, Wiltshire, shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Paying tribute to his son, Emmanuel Hambakachere described Shayne as a "hard worker with big dreams."

He said: "Shayne will be greatly missed, he had a great sense of humour and we will miss the way he laughed so loudly without any care in the world.

"He loved going to the gym to work out to stay fit and lean. He was good at sprinting and he was often chosen to compete for his school."

He added: "Shayne was a brave and bold young man, he was never afraid to speak his mind or to stand up for what he believed in.

"We are comforted to know that Shayne had a wonderful time on the 25th of December 2025 which we now realise was his very last Christmas. We had a buffet and played lots of games all night and Shayne won most of them and he enjoyed every minute of it.

"We are glad we got to share so many wonderful moments with him in the last couple of weeks.

"We would like to thank all the doctors and staff at Southmead Hospital Bristol, who tried their best to save Shayne's life while providing wonderful care and support to us every step of the way. One of the doctors offered to drive all the way from Bristol to Chippenham at 1am to fetch Shayne's sister so she could say goodbye to her brother.

"We want you to know that we were touched by your kindness and we will forever be grateful."

The 15-year-old remains in custody and will appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.