If 16-year-olds are trusted to work, pay taxes, and even join the army, why shouldn’t they have a say in who governs them?

Can you explain the difference between first-past-the-post and proportional representation? Or name how many constituencies make up the UK Parliament? You’re not alone, most adults struggle with basic political knowledge.

A study by UK Parliament found that only 38% of adults could correctly identify the number of MPs in the House of Commons, and nearly half couldn’t name their own MP. Even more striking, just 22% say they understand how decisions are made in Britain. If ignorance were grounds to deny voting rights, most adults wouldn’t qualify. Dismissing teens as “too uninformed” isn’t just unfair, it’s hypocritical.

Allowing 16-year-olds to vote is a step toward a more inclusive democracy. In Scotland and Wales, young people already vote in Holyrood, Senedd, and council elections. Sir Keir Starmer’s proposal simply brings England and Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

One common argument against this move is that we get our news from social media. I’ve spoken to teenagers on both sides of the debate. One 15-year-old, who opposes the decision, told me she believes 16-year-olds “do not have the mental capacity to fully understand the effects their votes will have” adding that some might treat the vote “as a joke”. Others echoed concerns that teens are “too immature” or “not ready” for the responsibility.

But frustration with the political system and traditional parties isn’t exclusive to teenagers. Over 100,000 ballots were spoiled , and more than 1 million votes went to independents or minor parties in the 2024 general election. Under- 16-year-olds I’ve spoken to share a distrust of the traditional big parties (Conservatives, Lib Dems, Labour, etc.) and feel that big decisions affecting our lives are made without our input. As one 15-year-old put it: “I’m tired of being told, ‘trust me, I know what’s best for you.’”

The idea that we rely solely on social media for political information is simplistic. If we’re concerned about misinformation, the solution isn’t to exclude young voters; it’s to improve political education. Most schools don’t teach enough about politics, social issues, or how to evaluate news sources critically. If young people don’t have the tools to understand the world around them, it’s no surprise we turn to social media.

The claim that we aren’t “politically minded” doesn’t hold water either. Research by the Electoral Commission found that nearly three-quarters of 11- to 25-year-olds want to learn more about politics. Meanwhile, the Hansard Society’s Audit of Political Engagement shows that over half of UK adults lack a basic understanding of Parliament.

So, if adults aren’t held to a political knowledge standard, why should we be? The argument against votes at 16 boils down to age-based bias, not evidence. It’s time we stopped underestimating young people and started empowering them. Giving 16- and 17-year-olds the vote isn’t just fair—it’s democratic. And who knows, maybe the major parties will finally have to up their game to win over the next generation?

Zak Bouqdour is a 15-year-old podcast presenter and interviewer, who hosts the Political Perspective podcast with leading politicians, journalists and commentators.

