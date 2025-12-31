A teenager has been arrested after potentially explosive material was found at an address.

Lancashire Constabulary said a number of properties had been evacuated as a precaution after officers found “a quantity of items of concern”, including potentially explosive material, when they attended an address in Blackpool at about 11.30am on Wednesday.

A force spokesman said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act after the items were found at the property on Gloucester Avenue.

Bomb disposal specialists attended the scene to assess the items and officers were being supported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service, police said.

Chief Inspector Martin Wyatt said: “We have a significant policing and emergency services presence in the area, and we are asking people to avoid the area where they can.

“It is expected the response may last into this evening and I want to thank residents who have been affected for their support and co-operation while we go about our work.

“We appreciate that this will be disruptive and concerning for the local community, but we want to reassure all residents we are working extremely hard with all our partners to make the address safe and bring this matter to as swift a conclusion as we can.”