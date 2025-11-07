Corey Cooper was trying to "show off to friends" before he killed passenger Josh Atkins, a court heard

Josh Atkins was killed in the crash. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Alex Storey

A teenage driver who killed a passenger in his car the day after passing his test said "what have I done I've killed my best friend" after the crash.

Josh Atkins died after the car he was travelling in, a Fiat Grand Punto, which was being driven by friend Corey Cooper, crashed into a barrier on a rural road in Sheffield in November 2023. A court heard how Cooper, also 17 at the time, was speeding in the 20mph zone and had failed to notice a warning light about a fault with the car's brakes. Cooper admitted causing death by dangerous driving, and seriously injuring a second passenger, Gabe Wiggett, by dangerous driving. Read more: 'We take no pleasure': Kate and Gerry McCann speak out after Madeleine fantasist guilty of harassment Read more: Algerian sex offender shouts 'it's not my fault' as he's arrested after three-day manhunt

Josh Atkins. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to five years in a youth offenders institution. The judge said he was "driving a car deplorably, almost certainly trying to show off to friends." Sheffield Crown Court heard how all three teenagers in the car were 17 when Cooper, now 19, crashed his granddad's Fiat Grande Punto car in the Stannington area of Sheffield on November 11 2023. Ian West, prosecuting, said police estimated the car was travelling at about 53mph in a 20mph area of Myers Grove Lane, shortly before the defendant lost control on a bend and collided with a metal barrier. Mr West said a girl in a car which was following said the Fiat "just shot off" when it reached a straight section of road, adding: "He went that fast we lost sight of him." The girl then described coming across the the car on its roof, with the defendant covered in blood, standing by it saying: "What have I done, what have I done, I've killed my best friend."

Corey Cooper was sentenced to five years in a youth offenders institute after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The prosecutor described how Cooper had been driving at speed earlier in the evening, with one of his friends saying they thought he was driving at about 80mph past Bradfield School, in the village of Worrall. He said the defendant was also performing wheel spins in a car park in the Lodge Moor area of the city, as he relaxed with friends. Mr West said friends also noted that the Fiat's dashboard warning lights were 'lit up like a Christmas tree' for 90 minutes before the crash, and this was because the ABS system was not working properly. The court heard that the crash happeend on dad Gavin's birthday, and Josh died days later. Sentencing Cooper, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told him: "This case should be called to the attention of all young people who have just passed the driving test. "It is a case of a young man aged 17, as you were, driving a car deplorably, almost certainly trying to show off to friends. "In consequence of your driving too fast, that young man – you – killed a friend and maimed another friend. "A young life has been ended. Another two lives have been ruined. For what? Showing off to friends." The judge said it was "truly appalling driving” and Cooper displayed "immaturity on a grand scale." He added: "This case depicts human tragedy in every dimension."