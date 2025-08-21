Inside his bag, police found a German-manufactured Glock-type air pistol, ammunition, ball bearings, gas cartridges and aerosol cans. Picture: CPS

By Henry Moore

A Nazi-obsessed teenager who plotted a mass murder by setting fire to a mosque has been jailed for 10 years.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested in January when police intercepted him on his way to set Inverclyde Muslim Centre in Greenock alight. The teenager plotted the attack for months, even befriending members of the mosque in a bid to gain access to the place of worship. The teenager had developed a fascination with the Nazi Party and “idolised” Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, the court heard. Read more: Lucy Connolly freed from jail after race-hate social media post in the wake of Southport murders

The teenager - who was 16 at the time - was arrested outside Inverclyde Muslim Centre in Greenock, Scotland, back in January. Picture: GOOGLE

He had hoped the mosque, which has a capacity of 275 people, would be full when he burned it down. Upon arriving at the mosque, the teen found the door locked. What he did not know was that the police had received intelligence about his plan weeks earlier and were ready to pounce. Last month, he pleaded guilty to offences under the Terrorism Act at the High Court in Glasgow. This morning, Judge Lord Arthurson ordered him to serve 10 years behind bars, as well as a further eight years supervised when released back into the community. The judge said: "What you had in mind can properly be categorised as a quite diabolical atrocity involving extreme violence and multiple deaths. "You even requested that your attack be live-streamed. Your conduct was only stopped by your arrest when you were, quite literally, at the very door of the centre." It is believed had been radicalised online and, at the age of 13, boasted online about the superiority of the “white race.” He had promised his sick followers he would livestream the mass killing.

Insignia of the High Court of Justiciary on Mart Street in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy