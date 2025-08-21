Teen who planned mass murder by setting fire to mosque and 'sympathised' with Nazi's handed 10-year jail sentence
A Nazi-obsessed teenager who plotted a mass murder by setting fire to a mosque has been jailed for 10 years.
Listen to this article
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested in January when police intercepted him on his way to set Inverclyde Muslim Centre in Greenock alight.
The teenager plotted the attack for months, even befriending members of the mosque in a bid to gain access to the place of worship.
The teenager had developed a fascination with the Nazi Party and “idolised” Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, the court heard.
Read more: Lucy Connolly freed from jail after race-hate social media post in the wake of Southport murders
He had hoped the mosque, which has a capacity of 275 people, would be full when he burned it down.
Upon arriving at the mosque, the teen found the door locked.
What he did not know was that the police had received intelligence about his plan weeks earlier and were ready to pounce.
Last month, he pleaded guilty to offences under the Terrorism Act at the High Court in Glasgow.
This morning, Judge Lord Arthurson ordered him to serve 10 years behind bars, as well as a further eight years supervised when released back into the community.
The judge said: "What you had in mind can properly be categorised as a quite diabolical atrocity involving extreme violence and multiple deaths.
"You even requested that your attack be live-streamed. Your conduct was only stopped by your arrest when you were, quite literally, at the very door of the centre."
It is believed had been radicalised online and, at the age of 13, boasted online about the superiority of the “white race.”
He had promised his sick followers he would livestream the mass killing.
The teen had written a manifesto on his phone, promising to die for his homeland.
His original plan was to attack a local school, but he eventually pivoted to the mosque.
On the day of the failed attack, he sent a message to friends saying: "Today, I choose what my life was and will be."
Inside his bag, they found a German-manufactured Glock-type air pistol, ammunition, ball bearings, gas cartridges and aerosol cans, prosecutors said.
A search of the teenager’s home following his arrest found Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf, a copy of the Quran, airsoft weapons, knives, masks and instructions and ingredients to manufacture explosives.
He also had a list on his mobile phone of individuals who had inspired his political beliefs including Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, prosecutors said.
Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal for specialist casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “This heinous plan to attack those within his own local community was prepared and driven by racial and religiously motivated hatred, and showed that he not only held Neo-Nazi beliefs but was about to act on them to cause pain and suffering.
“Fortunately, he was apprehended and this was prevented.
“COPFS has a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe from harm and, working with police and other agencies, we are committed to ensuring that those involved in committing offences under terrorism legislation are brought to justice.”
Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston, of Police Scotland, said: “I want to pay tribute to the local officers who took swift action to protect the public and apprehended the youth, as the potential consequences of his actions could have been extremely serious and had a profound effect on the local community.
“This was a fast moving and complicated inquiry and officers carried out a diligent and thorough investigation to gather the evidence and brought him to court, which will now see him face the consequences of his intentions.
“Keeping our communities safe from acts of terrorism remains a priority for Police Scotland and its officers. I also want to express my gratitude to the partners who worked with us during this inquiry to ensure the achievement of this objective is realised.
“Anyone who has concerns about potential terrorist activity is urged to contact Police Scotland, and there is confidential advice available at the ACT Early Counter Terrorism Policing website."