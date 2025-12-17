Pupils have been told to "stay away" from a primary school in Bury after a teenager was stabbed outside the premises, with police arresting four people.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30pm last night following reports of a knife attack outside Cecil Street in the town centre.

Police taped off the road next to Bury Market car park, which is home to two primary schools - Holy Trinity CofE and St Marie's RC.

A 19-year-old man was later confirmed to have been injured in the attack. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Holy Trinity was forced to close on Wednesday as a police cordon remained in place while enquiries into the attack continued and forensic teams worked at the scene.

Two men, aged 23, and two boys, both 16, are in custody for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.