Moment teenager pulls gun on chicken shop worker over garlic sauce mix-up
Khadir was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court.
The moment a teenager is seen to pull a fake handgun on a chicken shop worker before threatening to kill him on Christmas Eve over a garlic sauce order has been caught on camera.
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Marwan Khadir, 18, carried out the armed attack, which lasted more than two minutes, using a realistic imitation firearm on December 24 at the shop in south London after being given the wrong sauces.
Footage shows the teenager returning home before realising the error, with the 18-year-old seen to march back to the takeaway in a fit of rage over the mistake.
He then makes threats to shoot and kill the worker, before assaulting him multiple times after complaining about his dip.
Khadir, of Malcolm Close, Penge, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, police said.
A video released by police of the incident shows Khadir asking the employee, “how many garlic sauces did you put in the bag?”, adding: “I asked you for chips.”
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Khadir then returned to his home and discovered wrong sauces in the bag, with video showing him pacing around his flat and gesticulating while complaining about the order on the phone.
He then returns to the shop and shouts at the employee: “Bossman, come here.
“Why you give me four burger sauce? I asked for three garlic and three mayo.”
He then asks the worker to open the door of the counter and jumps on it before being pushed back.
Khadir then pulls out the imitation firearm, cocks it, and shouts: “I’m going to kill you now, are you mad?”
Officers identified Khadir through CCTV and financial tracking, as well as local resident checks between Christmas and New Years’ Day, police said.
He was arrested on January 2 by armed police, and officers seized the replica gun he used in the attack, as well as fake ammunition.
Detective Sergeant Amy Cross, who led the investigation, said: “The tireless work by officers on this case over the Christmas and new year period is further evidence that policing never stops, and their efforts ultimately led to a conviction.
“All our thoughts continue to remain with the victim of this terrifying ordeal, something no one should ever have to go through, let alone at their place of work. The strength he has shown since the attack has been remarkable.
“On top of this, the courage he demonstrated in coming forward and reporting the assault was incredibly brave. He was then able to subsequently identify the perpetrator, a crucial moment in allowing us to move the investigation forward.”
Khadir pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on January 30 to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, making threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.