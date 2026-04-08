Khadir was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court.

By Ella Bennett

The moment a teenager is seen to pull a fake handgun on a chicken shop worker before threatening to kill him on Christmas Eve over a garlic sauce order has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marwan Khadir, 18, carried out the armed attack, which lasted more than two minutes, using a realistic imitation firearm on December 24 at the shop in south London after being given the wrong sauces. Footage shows the teenager returning home before realising the error, with the 18-year-old seen to march back to the takeaway in a fit of rage over the mistake. He then makes threats to shoot and kill the worker, before assaulting him multiple times after complaining about his dip. Khadir, of Malcolm Close, Penge, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, police said. A video released by police of the incident shows Khadir asking the employee, “how many garlic sauces did you put in the bag?”, adding: “I asked you for chips.” Read more: Police officer who killed pensioner in crash while responding to 999 call jailed Read more: Drunk Ryanair passenger jailed after mid-air abuse forced pilot to abort landing

Marwan Khadir, 18, carried out the armed attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Khadir then returned to his home and discovered wrong sauces in the bag, with video showing him pacing around his flat and gesticulating while complaining about the order on the phone. He then returns to the shop and shouts at the employee: “Bossman, come here. “Why you give me four burger sauce? I asked for three garlic and three mayo.” He then asks the worker to open the door of the counter and jumps on it before being pushed back. Khadir then pulls out the imitation firearm, cocks it, and shouts: “I’m going to kill you now, are you mad?” Officers identified Khadir through CCTV and financial tracking, as well as local resident checks between Christmas and New Years’ Day, police said.