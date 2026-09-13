Afghan refugee Sulaiman Tajzai, 18, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to the murder of 26-year-old Farmanullah Sherzad

Sulaiman Tajzai who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to the murder of 26-year-old Farmanullah Sherzad after he purchased a knife and travelled more than 150 miles to confront and fatally stab a man his family had accused of stalking. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A teenager who purchased a knife and travelled more than 150 miles to confront and fatally stab a man his family had accused of stalking has admitted murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Afghan refugee Sulaiman Tajzai, 18, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to the murder of 26-year-old Farmanullah Sherzad, the Metropolitan Police said. Tajzai, of Leeds, also admitted a charge of possession of a bladed article and is due to be sentenced at the same court on September 18. Jurors previously heard that on March 27, Tajzai bought the weapon from a shop near his home in Leeds and travelled to the victim’s address in Westminster, central London, that same day. It was heard he attacked and repeatedly stabbed Mr Sherzad, who had been the subject of multiple complaints by family members. Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 88, found dead Read more: Man, 76, arrested over face covering at Portsmouth anti-immigration protest

Farmanullah Sherzad. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Abbey Orchard Street shortly before 10.15pm. Mr Sherzad suffered multiple stab wounds and died from his injuries. Tajzai was caught on CCTV arriving at London’s King’s Cross station and was tracked on CCTV walking across London before reaching Mr Sherzad’s home. The victim left work at 10pm and cycled home where Tajzai was waiting for him, the trial was told. CCTV footage shows there was a scuffle near Mr Sherzad’s house, and that he ran “screaming for his life” as Tajzai attacked him, Lisa Wilding KC said. Tajzai ran away from the scene and tried to catch a train back to Leeds from King’s Cross station; however, he missed it and got onto another one just after 6am the following day. He was arrested at his cousin’s house in Leeds on March 29 and police officers searched the address, seizing multiple items belonging to him including a pair of blood-stained trainers. The alleged animosity against Mr Sherzad was said to have dated back to the autumn of 2025. The prosecutor said there was a clear “pre-existing connection” between the defendant’s cousin’s wife and Mr Sherzad which had “turned sour”.

Tajzai bought the weapon from a shop near his home in Leeds and travelled to the victim’s address in Westminster, central London, that same day. Picture: Metropolitan Police