The twin brother of a teenager who was stabbed to death outside of a library has paid tribute to his "second half" after a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Paying tribute, his twin brother said: "Most people won't know what it is like to have a twin, but I do.

Emergency services attended the scene outside Foleshill Library on the city's Broad Street and rushed Michael to hospital, where he died the following day.

Michael Ababio, 18, died after being attacked with a knife at around 9:40pm on Sunday in Coventry, in what police have described as an incident of "disorder."

"Michael was more than just a brother, he was my second half. He aligned with everything that I liked.

"Words cannot express the pain we are all feeling right now. You will be greatly missed. Our family will never be the same, but we hope you're in a better place now."

A 19-year-old was also taken to hospital for stab wounds but was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are also investigating a disorder that happened on nearby Foleshill Road, around 20 minutes after the fatal attack, which is not believed to be directly related.

Four people have been arrested in connection with that disorder, police confirmed.

One has been charged with assault while the others have been bailed while the investigation continues, police confirmed.

Det Supt Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "Michael’s family have been left devastated by his death, and our focus this evening is solely on getting answers for them and justice for Michael.

"We've made good progress already by speaking to witnesses, recovering CCTV, and other enquiries, but we still really need the public’s help.

"If you saw what happened, or you know why someone may wanted to have hurt Michael, please do the right thing for his family and let us know."