Three teenagers and a taxi driver who died in a head-on crash in Greater Manchester have been named locally.

A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The driver of the Seat and two passengers, believed to be three men aged between 18 and 19, were named locally by the Bolton Council of Mosques (BCoM) as Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, Farhan Patel and Muhammad Danyaal Asghar Ali.

Mosrab Ali was also named locally and is believed to be the taxi driver, who police said is aged in his 50s.

The BCoM said in a statement that it is closely supporting the families of the victims.

