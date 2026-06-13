Three teenagers have been arrested after police launched a murder probe following a fatal assault in Essex.

They remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of murder.

Their enquiries into the assault led them to an address on Auckland Close in the town where three boys aged 14, 17 and 18 were arrested.

Emergency services arrived to find a 21-year-old man with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police were called to Central Park in Chelmsford on Friday evening following reports of an assault in the area.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Lydia George said: “This is a deeply distressing incident.

“A family is grieving, and our thoughts remain firmly with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would call on the public and media to please respect their privacy as we continue the early stages of this investigation.

“We are determined to get them answers and build as clear a picture as possible of the circumstances surrounding what has happened.

“We have already made significant progress in our investigation, including making three arrests.

“We can confirm that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public."

Essex Police is urging anyone with information regarding the attack to contact them either online or via 101.

DI Lydia George added: “This took place in a busy public area, and while we have already received valuable assistance from the public, we continue to appeal for information. Even the smallest detail could prove crucial.

“I understand there is a strong desire for more information, but I would urge people not to speculate, as this can cause additional distress to those affected and may impact our investigation.

“Officers will remain in the Chelmsford area over the coming days to provide reassurance and support to the community.”