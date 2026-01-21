Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in a Surrey woodland.

The teenage victim, who has not been named, died at the scene.

Police were called to woods off Lido Road, Guildford, at 6.10pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

Officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

They will remain in custody while inquiries continue, Surrey Police said.

Witnesses are still being urged to come forward with information, with Detective Chief Superintendent Debbie White saying it was "a matter of urgency".

Staff at a nearby leisure centre told the Mirror that they tried to save a schoolboy's life after he was stabbed, but his wounds were too severe.

A police cordon remains at the scene, with two blue tents erected in between trees while detectives investigate the area, close to the A25 carriageway.

Another cordon has also been erected in Guildford’s Lido Road car park, around 200 metres away from where the schoolboy's body was found.

The boy's death has shocked the local community, with Guildford Borough Council leader Julia McShane saying she was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

"The loss of a young life in this way is utterly devastating and my heart goes out to their family and friends at this desperately sad time," she added.

Guildford City, which has its home ground near the scene, said it was "devastated" at the news of the boy's death.

In a statement on social media, it said: "All of our players, coaching staff, board members and volunteers send our thoughts and prayers."