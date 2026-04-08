Two teenagers have been arrested after four youths were stabbed outside a train station in Wales.

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All four victims were rushed to hospital and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to Tenby Railway Station on Tuesday evening just after 9.50pm to find four people with stab wounds.

Officers arrested two males, aged 16 and 19, both of whom remain in police custody, as the investigation continues.

The knife attack has rocked the local community, with an influx of officers being deployed to the area while enquiries are carried out.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of serious disorder involving a group of youths at Tenby train station at approximately 9.50pm this evening (Tuesday, April 7).

“During the incident, an individual was in possession of a knife, which resulted in four youths sustaining stab wounds.

“All injuries are currently assessed as non-life threatening, and those affected are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

“Officers attended the scene promptly, and a 16-year-old youth and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault. They are in police custody and an investigation is underway.

“British Transport Police have primacy for the incident and are leading enquiries.

“The incident has been brought under control and the scene is secure. We understand an incident of this nature will cause concern, and there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance.”