Two teenagers have denied planning to carry out mass casualty terrorist attacks on religious sites including a mosque and a synagogue.

Rhys Edwards and Talan Gethin Vincent, both aged 18 and from Cardiff, are alleged to have harboured an extreme right-wing mindset.

At a hearing on Friday, they pleaded not guilty to a charge of preparation of acts of terrorism between October 1 and November 16 last year.

It is alleged that the pair researched and visited target locations and planned to obtain firearms as part of preparations for an attack on an Eid celebration at the Madina Mosque in Cardiff.

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