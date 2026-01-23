Two teenagers charged with murder after after boy, 15, stabbed to death in Guildford
The teen boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, are charged with killing Luis Gabriel Guembes on Monday
Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes was stabbed in a woodland in Guildford on Monday.
The 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also charged with conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article.
Surrey Police said officers were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.
Luis was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of police, paramedics, and members of the public, according to the force.
"His family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them," a spokesperson for Surrey Police said on Friday.
The teenage defendants will appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Surrey Police have also called for anyone who has information relevant to the investigation to get in touch, quoting Operation Eastville.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Andy Jenkins said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this desperately sad time.
"I know there will be a lot of concern and speculation in the local community following the events of last night.
"I would like to reassure them that our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, gather as much evidence as possible, and identify and bring those responsible to justice."
Anyone with information can contact Surrey Police quoting the reference PR/45260006995 by calling 101 or online, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.