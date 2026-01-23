Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes was stabbed in a woodland in Guildford on Monday.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also charged with conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article.

Surrey Police said officers were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

Luis was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of police, paramedics, and members of the public, according to the force.

"His family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them," a spokesperson for Surrey Police said on Friday.

Read More: Mum missing for 15 years was murdered, dismembered and buried in shallow grave in garden by girlfriend, court hears

Read More: Son, 39, charged with murder after 'much-loved' mother found stabbed to death in thatched cottage