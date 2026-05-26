A teen drowned after getting into difficulty in Rother Valley Country Park. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

Four teenagers have died at separate beauty spots in England over the Bank Holiday weekend - as a grieving family of one of the victims warned against swimming in lakes as temperatures remain high.

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Three of the teens died on Monday as the hottest ever May day was recorded. One victim, a 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in a West Yorkshire reservoir, police said. The West Yorkshire force was called to Leadbeater Dam on Lumb Lane, Halifax, just before 3.20pm. A spokesperson said the teenage boy was pulled from the water and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene after her body was recovered from a lake in Warwickshire at around 7.20pm yesterday evening. Also on Monday, a teenage boy died after getting into difficulty in the water at a South Yorkshire park. Read more: Boy, 13, drowns in West Yorkshire reservoir on Bank Holiday Monday Read more: Mother drowned after getting trapped in sea rocks as tide rose, inquest hears - as tributes paid to 'bubbly, fun' woman

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

The deaths came after Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned in a lake near Lincoln the previous day. His family have issued a plea to those considering entering the water amid the scorching heat. Declan's dad Carl paid tribute to the "funny and outgoing young man" and stressed no parent should go through the same ordeal. “He had a very cheeky smile and the personality to match. He was very much loved by his friends and family, and will be missed dearly by many," he said. He added: "We would like to raise awareness about children playing near any rivers or lakes in the hot weather. Please can all parents, friends and family make their children aware of the dangers surrounding water."

A boy drowned in Leadbeater Dam on Monday. Picture: Google