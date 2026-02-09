The bodies of Jack Williams, 18, and Katherine Powell, 17, who had a child together, were found at Bothenhampton reservoir, near Bridport, on the morning of January 25, 2022

Bothenhampton Nature Reserve near Bridport in Dorset where the bodies of two teenager were found dead. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Two teenagers were found dead at a nature reserve in a suspected suicide pact, just six days after they were separated, having both been arrested on suspicion of possessing an indecent image of a child, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bodies of Jack Williams, 18, and Katherine Powell, 17, who had a child together, were found at Bothenhampton reservoir, near Bridport, on the morning of January 25, 2022. At the start of a four-week inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall, coroner Brendan Allen told the jury that Mr Williams was first arrested on November 22 2021 on suspicion of possessing an indecent image. He was then re-arrested, with Katherine, on January 19 2022, on suspicion of the same offence. Mr Allen said that neither Katherine nor the couple’s child were the subject of the alleged image. The inquest heard that Katherine was reported missing by her family on January 22 and Mr Williams was reported missing on January 24. Read more: Cabinet rallies around Starmer as PM vows to fight on despite Sarwar's call to quit Read more: Angela Rayner 'leadership website' revealed as pressure mounts on PM to resign over Mandelson scandal

Bournemouth Town Hall. Picture: Alamy

Their bodies were found suspended from a tree at the nature reserve by a member of the public and they were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Mr Allen told the jury that they had met at Kenilworth School in 2018 while Katherine was living between the homes of her separated parents, and Mr Williams was initially living with his mother before being moved into “supported accommodation”. He said that in May 2020, during the first Covid lockdown, Mr Williams moved into privately-rented accommodation, and Katherine moved in with him three nights a week before they moved to West Bay, Dorset, in January 2021. Mr Allen said that Katherine was pregnant at the time, leading to a referral to children’s services. The coroner said that after Mr Williams’ first arrest, he was released on bail with conditions that he could not be in contact with his child, which led to Katherine returning to her mother’s home in Warwickshire. Mr Allen said: “Before leaving Dorset, she spoke to a social worker and described details of her relationship with Jack which were consistent with her being a victim of controlling and coercive behaviour. “Examples being that Jack put her down and her abilities, he had isolated her from family and friends and primed her on how to behave and what to say in front of professionals.”