Kelyan Bokassa (L) and Daejaun Campbell (R) were killed in machete attacks just months apart. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A pair of “cowardly” teenagers have been jailed for the killing of a 15-year-old boy in a gang-related machete attack months before his friend was also stabbed to death.

Daejaun Campbell begged, “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after being ambushed in Woolwich, south-east London, on September 22 last year. His friend and aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa, 14, nicknamed Grippa, had featured in a YouTube music video entitled Gotta Eat, in which he was seen crouching beside a floral tribute to Daejaun. Then on January 7, Kelyan too was fatally stabbed by two 16-year-old boys with machetes on a bus in Woolwich. Read more: Shocking CCTV footage shows blaze erupt at mosque after hate crime arson attack - as police hunt two

Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in December. Picture: MPS

Both boys' killings had been linked to street gang culture with Daejaun described as being exploited and groomed by older youths. Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Imri Doue, 18, from Woolwich, was found guilty of Daejaun's murder, having admitted having a machete. His co-accused Marko Balaz, 19, from Abbey Wood, south-east London, was convicted of Daejaun's manslaughter and admitted drugs offences. In a televised sentencing on Monday, Judge Sarah Munro KC detained Doue for life with a minimum term of 21 years and handed Balaz 11 years in custody. Earlier, Daejaun's mother Joelle Taylor faced her son's killers in court and said: "I keep asking when will this knife crime epidemic end? "The reality is actions like yours tear families and communities apart." She condemned her son's killers as "pathetic cowards" and said Daejaun was let down repeatedly by the system that was "meant to protect him". Daejaun was a "true character" who was playful and cheeky and planning a "new start" just before he was killed, she said. Addressing the dock, Mrs Taylor said: "Your actions have inflicted immense pain on me and my family and I struggle to write something that is not overwhelmed by raw emotion and anger that I feel."

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy