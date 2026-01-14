Teenagers killed in horror Bolton crash pictured as 'hundreds attend funeral'
Three teenagers and a taxi driver were killed in a head-on crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The three teenagers who were killed in a crash in Bolton have been pictured, as hundreds are reported to have attended their funerals.
A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, also killing taxi driver Masrob Ali, 54.
The driver and two passengers in the Seat who died in the crash were named by the police as Muhammad Danyaal Asghar Ali, 19, Farhan Patel, 18, and Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, 18.
Hundreds of people gathered for their funeral yesterday afternoon (January 13) at the central mosque in Bolton, according to a social media post.
Danyaal's friends have launched a fundraising page in his memory following his death.
In a statement shared on the page, they said: "We are raising funds in loving memory of a dear brother Danyaal Asghar who has passed away".
They added that the loss had been "deeply painful" and they wanted to honour his life by "giving back and helping others in need".
Five passengers from both vehicles were also injured in the horrific crash.
In the Citroen, a 29-year-old woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries. A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
An 18-year-old man, who was also a passenger in the Seat, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
The daughter of Mr Ali who died in a head-on crash has paid tribute to her father as the “gentlest soul”, saying that what has happened feels like “a bad dream”.
His daughter, Humayra Ali, 29, said: “It’s absolutely devastating. We are all in shock – even in denial.
“I feel like it’s just a bad dream that I’m about to wake up from.
“He was just a really good man, anyone would say so.
“Anyone who has known him would say he’s a kind man, very generous, has a big heart.
“People have come back to tell me that he had the gentlest soul, he’s hard-working, and he was very hard-working right until his last breath.”