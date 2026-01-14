Three teenagers and a taxi driver were killed in a head-on crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, 18, also known as Jibril, was understood to have been driving when the car collided with a taxi. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

The three teenagers who were killed in a crash in Bolton have been pictured, as hundreds are reported to have attended their funerals.

A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, also killing taxi driver Masrob Ali, 54. The driver and two passengers in the Seat who died in the crash were named by the police as Muhammad Danyaal Asghar Ali, 19, Farhan Patel, 18, and Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, 18. Hundreds of people gathered for their funeral yesterday afternoon (January 13) at the central mosque in Bolton, according to a social media post.

Passengers Danyaal Asghar Ali, 19, and Farhan Patel, 18, who both died in the crash. Picture: Social media

Danyaal's friends have launched a fundraising page in his memory following his death. In a statement shared on the page, they said: "We are raising funds in loving memory of a dear brother Danyaal Asghar who has passed away". They added that the loss had been "deeply painful" and they wanted to honour his life by "giving back and helping others in need". Five passengers from both vehicles were also injured in the horrific crash. In the Citroen, a 29-year-old woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries. A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries. An 18-year-old man, who was also a passenger in the Seat, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Masrob Ali died when the car crashed into his taxi . Picture: Social media