Two teenagers who died after a Tesla taxi crashed into a tree have been named in reports as Jake Neaves and Jenson Seal.

Both men, in their late teens, died after the collision in Holland Road, Hurst Green, Surrey, shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

One of them died at the scene and the other died later in hospital, according to Surrey Police.

A third man in his late teens remains in hospital in a serious condition.

