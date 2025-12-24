Two teenagers killed in crash between Tesla taxi and tree named
Two teenagers who died after a Tesla taxi crashed into a tree have been named in reports as Jake Neaves and Jenson Seal.
Both men, in their late teens, died after the collision in Holland Road, Hurst Green, Surrey, shortly before 10pm on Saturday.
One of them died at the scene and the other died later in hospital, according to Surrey Police.
A third man in his late teens remains in hospital in a serious condition.
All three were passengers in the white cab, police said.
The taxi driver, a 30-year-old man from Oxted, was arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail under investigation.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward and are particularly interested in CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.
Anyone with information that might assist is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting PR/45250153201.