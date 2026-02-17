Four teenagers and a man have denied murdering a 23-year-old who died after being hit by a car in a police station.

Daniel Ambler was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle at New Seaham Service Station forecourt in County Durham on January 15. He later died at the scene.

Barry Anderson, 51, and Ashton Anderson, 19, and Barry Logan Anderson, 18, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder and violent disorder.

