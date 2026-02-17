Four teenagers and a man plead not guilty to petrol station murder
Daniel Ambler (pictured) was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle at New Seaham Service Station forecourt in County Durham on January 15
Four teenagers and a man have denied murdering a 23-year-old who died after being hit by a car in a police station.
Daniel Ambler was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle at New Seaham Service Station forecourt in County Durham on January 15. He later died at the scene.
Barry Anderson, 51, and Ashton Anderson, 19, and Barry Logan Anderson, 18, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder and violent disorder.
They pleaded not guilty to the charges via a video link.
A pair of 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also in the court to enter not guilty pleas to murder and violent disorder charges.
A trial date was set for October 19 and all the defendants were remanded in custody.
Mr Ambler’s family has previously paid tribute, saying: "Daniel was a much-loved son and brother, and his death will leave a huge hole in our hearts forever.
"He had a great sense of humour, was popular among friends, and was able to bring laughter to any situation.
"Our family is devastated, but we will remember Daniel for being the kind-hearted soul that he was."