Teenagers to be offered MenB jab before university following deadly outbreaks
It follows a series of deadly meningitis outbreaks across the UK earlier this year
Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England who are heading to university this autumn will be able to book a pharmacy appointment to have the meningitis B vaccine from today.
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Year 13 pupils aged 17 and 18 will be eligible for the one-off jab programme, with two doses given at least 28 days apart.
People under 25 who are going to university or other residential further education in the autumn will also be eligible and can book their appointments, which start from July 20.
The vaccination programme was announced by the Government last month after a series of meningitis outbreaks, the most serious of which was in Kent and left two teenagers dead.
MenB is a serious infection that can be fatal and progresses rapidly.
Read more: Charity chief calls for wider rollout of meningitis vaccine
Read more: What is meningitis and is it spreading in the UK?
The bacteria that causes the illness is spread through close contact, such as kissing, sharing drinks or living in halls of residence.
The risk of MenB for first-year university students is about seven times higher than people a similar age who did not go to university, according to NHS England.
Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The risk of MenB rises sharply for young people starting university, where mixing closely with so many new people increases exposure to the bacteria.
“Getting both doses of the vaccine over the summer will provide robust protection against most meningococcal strains, offering vital peace of mind for students and families as they take this next big step.”
Caroline Temmink, NHS director of vaccination, said: “Heading off to university is an exciting time, but it’s also when the risk of MenB disease is higher as you spend lots of time with new people in shared living spaces, making it easier for the bacteria that cause this potentially deadly disease to spread.
“So, before you pack your bags, take a few minutes to get your meningitis jab – it’s one of the simplest things you can do to protect yourself before starting university.
“We’ve seen the tragic consequences of MenB earlier this year, so if you’re eligible, don’t leave it to chance – get vaccinated.”
Brian Davies, head of health insights and policy at Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Too many of the people we support are left asking ‘what if?’ after MenB has changed their lives forever.
“This vaccination programme gives young people and their families the chance to avoid that heartbreak.
“Having supported thousands of people through the Kent outbreak and other recent clusters of cases, we know how important it is to close the MenB protection gap for teenagers and young adults.
“If you’re eligible, don’t delay – get to your local pharmacy, have both doses and give yourself the best possible protection now.”
It comes as the Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Education launch a school-aged vaccination taskforce in a bid to improve uptake of jabs.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is also currently looking at whether a bigger and longer programme is needed for young people.
Health Secretary James Murray said: “We’ve already worked in partnership to encourage international students to get their first MenB dose before coming to the UK.
“By coming together we can help more young people protect themselves so they can get on and enjoy the next chapter of their education.”