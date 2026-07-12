It follows a series of deadly meningitis outbreaks across the UK earlier this year

A student receives the Meningitis B vaccine at the University of Kent following a deadly meningitis outbreak at the university in March. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England who are heading to university this autumn will be able to book a pharmacy appointment to have the meningitis B vaccine from today.

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Year 13 pupils aged 17 and 18 will be eligible for the one-off jab programme, with two doses given at least 28 days apart. People under 25 who are going to university or other residential further education in the autumn will also be eligible and can book their appointments, which start from July 20. The vaccination programme was announced by the Government last month after a series of meningitis outbreaks, the most serious of which was in Kent and left two teenagers dead. MenB is a serious infection that can be fatal and progresses rapidly. Read more: Charity chief calls for wider rollout of meningitis vaccine Read more: What is meningitis and is it spreading in the UK?

A Meningitis B targeted vaccine program was rolled out for up to 5,000 students at the University of Kent following its deadly outbreak in March. Picture: Getty

The bacteria that causes the illness is spread through close contact, such as kissing, sharing drinks or living in halls of residence. The risk of MenB for first-year university students is about seven times higher than people a similar age who did not go to university, according to NHS England. Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The risk of MenB rises sharply for young people starting university, where mixing closely with so many new people increases exposure to the bacteria. “Getting both doses of the vaccine over the summer will provide robust protection against most meningococcal strains, offering vital peace of mind for students and families as they take this next big step.” Caroline Temmink, NHS director of vaccination, said: “Heading off to university is an exciting time, but it’s also when the risk of MenB disease is higher as you spend lots of time with new people in shared living spaces, making it easier for the bacteria that cause this potentially deadly disease to spread. “So, before you pack your bags, take a few minutes to get your meningitis jab – it’s one of the simplest things you can do to protect yourself before starting university. “We’ve seen the tragic consequences of MenB earlier this year, so if you’re eligible, don’t leave it to chance – get vaccinated.”

The bacteria that causes the illness is spread through close contact, such as kissing, sharing drinks or living in halls of residence. Picture: Getty