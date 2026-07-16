Teenagers should be offered meningitis B jab on NHS, Government advisers say
The advice comes after a series of outbreaks of meningitis.
Teenagers should be offered a vaccine on the NHS to protect against deadly meningitis B (menB), Government advisers have recommended.
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The move from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which needs approval from the Government, means youngsters should get a jab around the age of 15, with catch-up programmes for those who would otherwise miss out.
It comes after a series of outbreaks of meningitis, with the most serious being in Kent earlier this year which left two teenagers dead.
The action by the JCVI is separate to an announcement last month on a summer programme, which still stands.
Around a million Year 13 pupils and those under 25 starting university this autumn are being offered the menB vaccine on the NHS this summer.
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This one-off jab programme offers two doses to youngsters aged 17 to 18 in Year 13, plus those aged under 25 going to university or other residential further education this autumn.
Young people are being offered their first dose from July 20 with a second dose given in August. Two doses, at least 28 days apart, are needed for full protection.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the JCVI, said: “Following the meningitis outbreaks in early 2026, a one-off programme for two doses of menB vaccine is being offered to eligible young people this summer.
“We encourage everyone who is eligible to book an appointment online to receive the vaccine at a local pharmacy, in time for the second dose to be received before heading off to university or college.
“For protection, two doses of the menB vaccine are necessary, at least 28 days apart.
“Additionally, JCVI has now also provided Government with a recommendation and additional considerations for a future routine menB adolescent vaccination programme for those aged around 15 years.
“(The Department of Health) will now consider this with a decision to be made in due course.”
Data suggests the menB vaccine is highly effective, providing strong protection for at least five years after vaccination.
Juliette Kenny, 18, died in the Kent outbreak and her family have been campaigning for teenagers and young people to be routinely given access to the menB vaccine.
The Kent outbreak was the fastest-growing and largest seen in the UK, and other smaller clusters of meningitis in young people since then have been bigger than expected.
Close and prolonged contact in halls of residence, shared homes and at social events can increase the risk of contracting menB.
Cases of menB tend to peak in October to November each year.
Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has said previously the likely reason why there have been more meningitis clusters this year is that population immunity against menB is currently low.
“The most likely explanation is that we actually have had 25 years of declining cases of menB disease,” he said.
“Now, meningococcal disease cycles go through cycles of 20 to 30 years.
“It goes down when you have good population immunity, and then that immunity goes down and new strains appear where the population doesn’t have immunity against these strains, and then cases start going up again.”
Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Meningitis Now, described the recommendation as a “significant moment in the fight against meningitis”.
He added: “We have consistently called for the vaccination of this age group, who remain at increased risk of MenB disease.
“Today’s recommendation is an important step towards ensuring that far more young people are protected from this devastating disease.”
Dr Nutt called for the programme to be “implemented as soon as possible to ensure that every eligible young person can benefit from this potentially life-saving vaccine without unnecessary delay”.
He said: “Behind today’s recommendation are countless families whose lives have been forever changed by meningitis.
“Many have channelled their grief, loss and lived experience into tirelessly campaigning for change, determined that other families should never have to endure what they have been through.
“Today we remember all lives lost to meningitis and recognise this landmark step takes us closer to a world where no-one has to experience this devastating disease.”