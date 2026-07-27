The number of people in England and Wales claiming the main disability benefit passed four million earlier this year – roughly doubling since 2019.

Teenagers claiming Pip ‘receive £100 more than cohorts on minimum wage’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Teenagers claiming sickness benefits for conditions such as anxiety reportedly receive £100 a week more than part-time workers on a minimum wage.

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Personal Independence Payment (Pip) is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability. The latest official figures earlier this year showed the number of people in England and Wales claiming the main disability benefit passed four million for the first time – roughly doubling since 2019. According to analysis from The Times, more than 87,000 16 and 17-year-olds are claiming Pip. More than two-thirds of those on the upper tier (£194 a week) are claiming for mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions such as anxiety, depression, autism and ADHD. Read more: Benefits claimants told to ignore hosepipe ban amid calls of 'two-tier' policy Read more: PIP is failing dying people too

According to analysis, more than 87,000 16 and 17-year-olds are claiming Pip. Picture: Alamy

The Times reported a 16-year-old on the under-18 minimum wage, working the legal maximum of 12 hours a week during term time, takes home about £94. It said the same teenager, signed off with anxiety, can receive more than double the hourly equivalent without having to work. The analysis comes after a review of disability benefits found that the system is “no longer fit for purpose”, with promises of “bold” reform. The review was launched last year after ministers were forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition. Instead of immediate reform, the review led by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms was put in place to gather views on Pip and how it works, with the Government promising no changes to the benefit until it is completed.