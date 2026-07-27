Teenagers claiming Pip ‘receive £100 more than cohorts on minimum wage’
The number of people in England and Wales claiming the main disability benefit passed four million earlier this year – roughly doubling since 2019.
Teenagers claiming sickness benefits for conditions such as anxiety reportedly receive £100 a week more than part-time workers on a minimum wage.
Listen to this article
Personal Independence Payment (Pip) is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability.
The latest official figures earlier this year showed the number of people in England and Wales claiming the main disability benefit passed four million for the first time – roughly doubling since 2019.
According to analysis from The Times, more than 87,000 16 and 17-year-olds are claiming Pip.
More than two-thirds of those on the upper tier (£194 a week) are claiming for mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions such as anxiety, depression, autism and ADHD.
Read more: Benefits claimants told to ignore hosepipe ban amid calls of 'two-tier' policy
Read more: PIP is failing dying people too
The Times reported a 16-year-old on the under-18 minimum wage, working the legal maximum of 12 hours a week during term time, takes home about £94.
It said the same teenager, signed off with anxiety, can receive more than double the hourly equivalent without having to work.
The analysis comes after a review of disability benefits found that the system is “no longer fit for purpose”, with promises of “bold” reform.
The review was launched last year after ministers were forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition.
Instead of immediate reform, the review led by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms was put in place to gather views on Pip and how it works, with the Government promising no changes to the benefit until it is completed.
The final report, which will include recommendations for change, is due in the autumn and the Government has insisted the review will ensure Pip is “fit and fair for the future”.
The review team said their recommendations will be “bold in nature and bold in recognition of the wider environment in which disabled people in the UK are living”.
New Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signalled he could make it harder to claim benefits, saying the UK must “get really serious” about curbing the welfare bill.
He indicated ministers could tighten the conditions attached to receiving support, while insisting more should be provided to help people into work.
Pressed on whether he could remove or reduce benefits for current claimants, Mr Burnham said: “It’s about changing the nature of the support and making some of the support conditional upon people taking opportunities that are presented in front of them.
“So you might increase the conditions required to receive benefits.
“I think it’s a good thing that the Government has given guarantees of opportunities for young people. And I think we need to continue down that approach and where mental health support is needed, for instance, it’s provided in work to support people in an opportunity.”
A Government spokesperson said: “Personal independence payment is an in and out of work benefit, to help with the extra costs of disability and health conditions.
“The Timms Review Interim Report is clear that PIP, as designed in 2013, is no longer fit for purpose, and the final recommendations due this autumn will lay the foundation for reform.
“We are investing a record £16.1 billion in NHS mental health services this year to ensure every person gets the mental health support they need as early as possible and have met our target to hire 8500 more mental health workers, three years early.”