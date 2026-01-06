Audio from a CCTV camera picked up male and female voices shouting: "Hit him again. Kick kicking. Do it again. Have you learned your lesson yet?"

Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, and Jaidee Bingham, 18. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Three teenagers who stopped to take selfies after killing a homeless man near London's King's Cross station have been jailed.

Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, and Jaidee Bingham, 18, followed, chased, and brutally beat Anthony Marks, 51, on August 10 2024. Mr Marks suffered a head injury with bleeding on the brain from which he died five weeks later. Pictures from the night show the teenagers, then aged 16 and 17, laughing before and after they carried out the killing. Read more: Murderer at large after two prisoners abscond on New Year's Day Read more: Double murderer wins compensation payout over human rights breaches in prison

Anthony Marks. Picture: PA

Drug dealer Bingham, known as Ghost, was the one to make the killing blow by striking Mr Marks over the head twice with a glass bottle after he had fallen to the ground. Audio from a CCTV camera picked up male and female voices shouting: "Hit him again. Kick kicking. Do it again. Have you learned your lesson yet?" As they made off in a car with false number plates, the youths were seen on video recordings in a mood of celebration with Bingham saying: "We messed up a man today." The assault was said to have been a "punishment" beating after one of the young women, who worked as drug runners, was violently robbed. Police pieced together events and identified the defendants from CCTV footage and analysis of mobile phones. On Monday, Bingham, from Dagenham, was locked up for life with a minimum term of 16 years after being found guilty of murder by a jury. Bradshaw-McKoy, from Brixton, was locked up for 47 months, and Campos-Jorge, from Tottenham, handed 42 months in custody after being convicted of manslaughter.

A photo taken from the phone of Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy of her with Jaidee Bingham. Picture: PA

Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Monday, Judge Mark Dennis KC said Bingham had "elevated" the confrontation by picking up the bottle and using it with "severe violence". The court had previously heard how staff at King's Cross station alerted emergency services after finding Mr Marks stumbling near the main concourse, with blood dripping from his head, shortly before 6am. He was in a "critical condition" when paramedics arrived and took him to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. A CT scan showed bleeding on his brain caused by the attack, on top of a pre-existing injury, the court heard. In a police interview, Mr Marks described being assaulted outside the closed McGlynn's pub, during a row with the dealer Ghost about stolen crack cocaine. He told officers: "I met my local drug dealer, his name's Ghost, he has a complaint. He's complained that one of the smokers had taken some drugs off one of the subsidiary girls and had run away with it.

Snapchat messages from Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy. Picture: PA