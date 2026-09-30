Three teenagers who died in a car after it plunged into the River Wear have been named by police.

The bodies of two teenage boys and a teenage girl were recovered from the water later.

It comes after Northumbria Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jackson and Luke were from the Sunderland area, while Zara was from Houghton-le-Spring, Northumbria Police said.

Jackson Duke, 17, and Luke Etheridge and Zara Shaw, both aged 16, were all in the Audi A3 when it drove into the water near Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

“Support is available to any students or our colleagues who may be affected by this tragedy and ask that the privacy of the families of those involved is respected.”

“We also pay tribute to the emergency services and all those who responded at the scene.

“Everyone at Sunderland College extends our heartfelt thoughts and deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our college community, and the wider city of Sunderland.

In a statement shared on social media, the college said: “We are deeply saddened to hear three students from our Bede Campus tragically lost their lives yesterday afternoon.

Sunderland College said the three who died were students at its Bede Campus.

Read More: Three teenagers dead after car ploughs through barrier into River Wear

Police carried out a painstaking operation to recover the black Audi on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said four people were in the hatchback when it was thought to have gone through a barrier and into the water at Panns Bank.

A 17-year-old managed to reach safety and was initially treated in hospital.

On Wednesday, police clarified that he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Inquiries remained ongoing to establish who was driving at the time.

Chief Superintendent Scott Cowie, area commander for Sunderland, said: “Our thoughts very much continue to be with the loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.

“We will support them in any way that we can at this devastating time and ask that their privacy is respected.

“We also recognise the impact this tragedy will have on the wider community, and know that everyone will come together to support one another.”

He added: “The investigation into the circumstances leading to the car entering the water remains ongoing.

“We would continue to ask members of the public not to speculate about the incident both on social media and in the community.

“In doing so, please be mindful of the potential impact such commentary could have on the families of those involved in this incident.”

The operation to recover the car involved police divers entering the river and attaching a harness to the hatchback which was then lifted using a crane.

Shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, the car began to emerge from the river, upside down and showing damage to its front bumper and windscreen.

A wide police cordon was held around the scene.

Water cascaded from the Audi as it was held in mid-air during the recovery, which coincided with low tide.

The vehicle was placed back on dry land, on its roof, less than 24 hours after it entered the river.

The operation brought onlookers to the riverside downstream from the Wearmouth Bridge.

Earlier, people threw bunches of flowers into the Wear close to the scene.

Last week, police chiefs warned that more than 23,000 people have been killed or seriously injured involving a driver aged 17 to 24 in the past five years.

Analysis of figures from the Department of Transport between 2021 and 2025 shows that the accidents included 7,500 crashes where the driver was in that age bracket, 4,000 who were passengers being driven by a young driver, and 11,600 other road users including pedestrians and people in other cars.

Around a fifth of all road accidents that end with death or serious injury involve young drivers, defined as those aged 17 to 24.