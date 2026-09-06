A ban for under-16s is set to come into force by spring, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledging last week in Parliament that there will be “no watering down”

More than two thirds of young people think their peers will find a way around the social media ban, according to a survey said to show the Government move could give parents a “false sense of security” about their children’s safety online. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

More than two-thirds of young people think their peers will find a way around the social media ban, according to a survey said to show the Government move could give parents a “false sense of security” about their children’s safety online.

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A ban for under-16s is set to come into force by spring, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledging last week in Parliament that there will be “no watering down” as he vowed to “lead from the front” on the issue. Many parents and child safety campaigners have welcomed the commitment to a ban for young teenagers. But the Molly Rose Foundation, set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content online, has previously argued a ban might fail to address what it describes as “fundamental product safety issues” such as harmful and distressing content being pushed to people through personalised algorithms. Read more: Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover Read more: Germany's far-right AfD party on track for 'historic' state election win, exit poll shows

New polling it has commissioned suggests young people who get around the ban and stay on social media might feel less confident speaking to adults or teachers if they come across anything concerning. Of the 1,041 children aged between 12 and 15 surveyed across Britain, around three quarters (76 per cent) said they would be confident speaking to a parent or carer with concerns about online safety if they stayed on social media despite the ban. This was down from 88 per cent being confident speaking to these trusted adults currently, with no ban in place. Asked what would likely happen after the introduction of a ban for under-16s, 68 per cent of those surveyed said they believed most of their peers would try to find a way around it, while 15 per cent felt most would follow the rules.