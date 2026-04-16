Two teens appear in court charged with murder of boy, 16, stabbed to death near shopping centre
Baye Bireme Fall died after sustaining a single stab wound
Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near a shopping centre.
Listen to this article
Baye Bireme Fall sustained a single stab wound close to the Orton Centre in Peterborough on Sunday, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Emidas Krutkevicius, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, who can't be named due to his age, were charged with murder and both appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
The younger male spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address but was not asked to enter a plea.
Read more: Three arrested after attempted arson attack at Persian media organisation office
Read more: Two arrested after attempted arson on Finchley synagogue
No details about the case were opened and there was no application for bail. He was remanded into youth detention accommodation until an appearance before Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.
The boy’s parents sat in the well of the court, close to the secure dock, and his mother said "love you" as her son was led away by three security officers.
Krutkevicius, of Garton End Road, Peterborough, appeared separately later in the day. He only spoke only to confirm his personal details.
He was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody until an appearance before Cambridge Crown Court, also on Friday.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called just before 7pm on Sunday, and Baye died in hospital just before 9.30pm that evening.
Baye’s family said in a tribute released through police earlier this week that he was "an amazing boy and son whose heart is pure and kind towards other people".