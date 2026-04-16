Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near a shopping centre.

Baye Bireme Fall sustained a single stab wound close to the Orton Centre in Peterborough on Sunday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Emidas Krutkevicius, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, who can't be named due to his age, were charged with murder and both appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The younger male spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address but was not asked to enter a plea.

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