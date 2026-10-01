Teenagers who took more than 8,000 steps a day reported better mental health than those who walked under 5,000

Those who took under 5,000 steps a day had the most symptoms of poorer mental health. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Teenagers should walk to school and the shops to improve their mental health, according to new research.

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A study based on 5,500 adolescents in the US with an average age of around 12 found the more children walked, the fewer mental health problems they had a year later. Those who took under 5,000 steps a day had the most symptoms of poorer mental health, while those averaging around 8,000 had fewer and those hitting 12,000 or more had the fewest of all. The participants were given Fitbit devices to wear for three weeks. A year later, researchers checked in on their mental health using a checklist completed by young people and their parents to measure symptoms such as anxiety, low mood and behavioural problems. Read more: Dawdlers take note: walking faster could just save your life Read more: Drivers walking and cycling more amid rising fuel prices

Participants were given Fitbit devices to wear for three weeks. Picture: Alamy

Adolescents with the highest step counts also showed slightly thicker brain tissue in two areas involved in movement and regulating emotion, researchers found. There was no link found between step count and how well they did at school. The experts concluded: “In this…study, higher daily step counts were associated with structural differences in the brains of adolescents, which were in turn associated with better mental outcomes prospectively. “Beneficial associations for mental health appeared to accrue continuously across the observed range, with no evidence of a threshold or plateau, highlighting that every step counts and the potential value of promoting daily steps in adolescents.”

Adolescents with the highest step counts also showed slightly thicker brain tissue in two areas involved in movement and regulating emotion, researchers found. Picture: Alamy