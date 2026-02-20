17-year-old Ethan Slater and 15-year-old Cherish Bean were found dead at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday

Tributes poured in for Cherish Bean, 15, (left) and Ethan Slater, 17, (right) who were found dead at a caravan park in Yorkshire on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who were found dead at a holiday park in Yorkshire.

17-year-old Ethan Slater and 15-year-old Cherish Bean were found dead at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday. Officers found them at the property, where they were staying during half-term, after responding to a call for safety. Humberside Police say the deaths remain unexplained, but they are "exploring the possibility that they may be connected to carbon monoxide poisoning". Tributes poured in for the couple as a fundraiser set up for Ethan raised more than £16,000 to give him the "best possible send off" that "truly celebrates who he was". The fundraiser page reads: "It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I write this.

The couple had been staying at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington during the half-term holidays. Picture: Facebook

"Our son Ethan tragically and unexpectedly passed away at just 17 years old, alongside his beautiful girlfriend. "No parent should ever have to write these words. No family should ever have to face this pain. "Ethan had his whole life ahead of him. He'll never get to pass his driving test. He'll never celebrate his 18th birthday. "He'll never reach the milestones we all assumed were waiting for him. He was just beginning his journey into adulthood, full of plans, laughter, and a future that was taken far too soon." "We want to honour him in a way that truly celebrates who he was and ensures he is laid to rest with the dignity and beauty he deserves." Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He remains in police custody. They are working with Humberside Fire & Rescue, the Health and Safety Executive, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Aerial view of Little Eden Country Park. Picture: Alamy