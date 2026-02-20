'Unimaginable heartbreak': Tributes pour in for teenagers found dead at a holiday park
17-year-old Ethan Slater and 15-year-old Cherish Bean were found dead at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who were found dead at a holiday park in Yorkshire.
Listen to this article
17-year-old Ethan Slater and 15-year-old Cherish Bean were found dead at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday.
Officers found them at the property, where they were staying during half-term, after responding to a call for safety.
Humberside Police say the deaths remain unexplained, but they are “exploring the possibility that they may be connected to carbon monoxide poisoning”.
Tributes poured in for the couple as a fundraiser set up for Ethan raised more than £16,000 to give him the "best possible send off" that "truly celebrates who he was".
The fundraiser page reads: "It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I write this.
Read more: 'Nobody is above the law': Starmer insists Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should testify' in the UK and US over Epstein links
Read more: Family of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ‘astonished’ at Andrew’s arrest
"Our son Ethan tragically and unexpectedly passed away at just 17 years old, alongside his beautiful girlfriend.
"No parent should ever have to write these words. No family should ever have to face this pain.
"Ethan had his whole life ahead of him. He'll never get to pass his driving test. He'll never celebrate his 18th birthday.
"He'll never reach the milestones we all assumed were waiting for him. He was just beginning his journey into adulthood, full of plans, laughter, and a future that was taken far too soon."
"We want to honour him in a way that truly celebrates who he was and ensures he is laid to rest with the dignity and beauty he deserves."
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He remains in police custody.
They are working with Humberside Fire & Rescue, the Health and Safety Executive, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
An online tribute to Cherish read: "Cherish was my girl, my world, my love, my everything."
Another post added: "Never in my life did I ever think I'd be writing this, but yesterday Ethan Slater and Cherish Bean left this world together, leaving so many people's hearts well and truly broken.
"Cherish, you had big dreams, big goals at just 15. You were going very far in life, all the future we've spoken about from start to finish. Rest in eternal peace."
Northbank Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Matt Peach said: “This is incredibly distressing and heartbreaking for the families of the teenagers involved, and they are at the forefront of our minds and actions.
“Whilst we are in the very early stages and the deaths at this time remain unexplained, we are exploring the possibility that they may be connected to carbon monoxide poisoning, with further enquiries continuing with our partner agencies.
“We know the shock and upset this will cause to the local community, and I want to offer my reassurance we will do all we can to determine exactly what has happened."