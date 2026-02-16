Alexander Cashford was killed on the seaside resort of the Isle of Sheppey last August

By Alex Storey

Three teenagers have been convicted of killing a man they accused of being a paedophile after luring him to a beach and launching a bottle attack.

Alexander Cashford was lured to the seaside resort of the Isle of Sheppey in Kent by two boys aged 16 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl. The 49-year-old was then beaten to death with rocks during the incident on August 10 last year. The girl and the 15-year-old boy were convicted of his manslaughter on Monday, after the 16-year-old had already pleaded guilty on a previous occasion.

They had been on trial at Woolwich Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Cashford, but all three youths were acquitted of the murder charge on Monday. Mr Cashford was chased and hit with rocks and a bottle before he was found lying face down in mud. Footage played during the trial last month showed the moment the group appeared to chant "paedo" at Mr Cashford, moments before he was beaten to death. The video, taken from the girl's mobile phone, shows a man in a grey t-shirt and black trousers, believed to be the victim, looking away from the camera. One youth then strikes him on the back of the head with a glass bottle before lunging at him again. A female's voice can be heard shouting: "f*****g paedophile, I'm f*****g sixteen."

Mr Cashford died following the attack last August. Picture: Shutterstock