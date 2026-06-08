If you have a young person in your life, the question of how to keep them safe online is likely never far from your mind.

Technology and the internet can be a powerful force for good, but there are real risks, too.

I have spent years consulting with online safety charities and technology experts on how our industry can do better by the people it serves. At EE, we have heard from countless families who want help making informed parenting choices, balancing the benefits and challenges of being online. As we provide that support, one principle is key: if we are serious about making a positive impact, we must stop assuming and start understanding what it’s really like growing up online.

“I’d introduce new restrictions for really young kids, who are just being introduced to technology," the words of Michael, a Year 11 student reacting to the proposals for a U16 social media ban currently moving through the halls of Westminster.

His words, calling on platforms to “stop the cycle”, are a timely reminder that, if we want to make the online world safer for young people, we must start by listening to their views. At the same time, he highlights the importance of addressing these challenges before young people build habits dependent on social media.

Ahead of submitting our response to the Government’s consultation, we assembled our EE Youth Council for a candid discussion. We talked about the realities of growing up online and the legislative changes that could help make young people's experiences on social media safer.

“Parents think social media is just sitting there watching videos, and that’s it,” said Belicia, Year 11, but for the six young people joining the roundtable, aged 11 to 17, social media is not seen in black and white terms.

They see technology as a force for good, helping them connect with family and friends, enhance their learning and discover new interests.

At the same time, they acknowledge the harms they navigate daily, from chasing validation through likes or comments to auto-play features exposing them to upsetting content to never really knowing who they are interacting with online.

We agreed that responsibility for safer online spaces cannot rest solely on young people, their families, or teachers. Platforms must be held accountable for the design choices that have led young people to encounter harms in the first place and protect future generations from facing the same challenges.

The Youth Council was unanimous in believing a social media ban should be a last resort. Instead, they advocated for age-based restrictions that gradually ease as young people learn to handle the responsibility of digital independence.

Some great suggestions included asking young users to provide their parents’ contact information for consent when creating social media accounts, or barring children from higher-risk features, such as connecting with strangers or being added to mass group chats.

Creating age-appropriate experiences is a key priority for us at EE. In 2024, we were the first telecom provider to introduce age-based smartphone guidance and, in 2025, the first major network to introduce dedicated smartphone plans for under-18s, Safer SIMs.

The roundtable reinforced my belief that online safety shouldn’t be just about restricting access but about preparing young people for the moment when they are old enough to explore the internet freely, without their parents’ supervision.

In a show of disarming maturity, the Youth Council reflected on Australia’s social media ban and recent reports suggesting three in five young people have found ways to work around those restrictions. Rather than accept defeat, the Council argued there would still be meaningful benefits for the two in five who do not.

One of the most thought-provoking moments in our discussion came when I challenged the Youth Council to suggest what they would do if they were shaping the UK’s online safety policy. Their answers were selfless, focusing on how to spare future generations from the potential harms of social media:

Break the cycle: learn from teens’ experiences today and develop safety policy with future generations in mind Limit exposure to social media: set a 10pm curfew across all platforms to encourage better sleep and wellbeing Introduce a social media license: require users to demonstrate responsible online behaviour before being permitted access to social media platforms Bring parents on board: better equip parents to understand online risks and set boundaries tailored to their child’s needs

Young people understand better than anyone how social media shapes their friendships, wellbeing, confidence and identity. Nearly half (45%) of secondary school-age children turn to their friends with questions about online safety, highlighting how much young people rely on each other to navigate risks. Their experiences should not sit on the sidelines of policymaking; they should help to guide it.

The Youth Council spoke thoughtfully about wanting future generations to experience a safer online world, with clearer boundaries and healthier expectations from the outset. As connectivity and technology experts, it is our responsibility to do our part in developing the solutions to make this future possible.

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Jonny Bunt is the Corporate Affairs Director of BT’s Consumer Division.

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