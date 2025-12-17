Ministers have announced plans to intervene early on worrying behaviour of young people

Teenagers will receive lessons on healthy relationships in a drive to stamp out misogyny among young people as Sir Keir Starmer takes aim at "toxic ideas going unchallenged".

Ministers have announced plans to intervene early on worrying behaviour of young people as part of the Government's strategy to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) in a decade, set to be announced on Thursday. Teachers will be given specialist training to talk to pupils about issues such as consent and children who show harm towards parents, siblings or in relationships will be signed up to behaviour change programmes. A new helpline will also be set up for teenagers to get help over concerns for their own behaviour in relationships. Sir Keir said: "Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships.

The plans come as part of a strategy to halve VAWG within a decade from Jess Phillips. Picture: Alamy

"But too often toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged. "This Government is stepping in sooner - backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear - to stop harm before it starts. "This is about protecting girls and driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men, which is a responsibility we owe to the next generation, and one this Government will deliver." Measures already announced as part of the cross-government strategy have also included introducing specialist rape and sexual offences investigators to every police force, better support for survivors in the NHS and a £19 million funding boost for councils to provide safe housing for domestic abuse survivors. The latest measures for educating children is backed by a £20 million package, with £16 million invested by the Government, which is working with philanthropists on an innovation fund. Government education adviser, Sema Gornall, who helped craft the policy, told LBC News's Charlotte Lynch: "We are so happy about this and we worked very closely with the UK government to make this happen. "As one of the many charities who've been campaigning, it's so important we teach children about their rights. It's so important we teach them what health relationship looks like. And I think FGM fits perfectly in this agenda because we are telling children, it's your body, your rules, no one can or should harm you. "You need to be safe in any relationship, including your family relationship. We're very happy about this and I hope that FGM takes a big spot as part of this educational plan." Responding to the announcements made for the strategy so far, domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Nicole Jacobs, said the commitments "do not go far enough" to see the number of people experiencing abuse start to fall. She added: "Today's strategy rightly recognises the scale of this challenge and the need to address the misogynistic attitudes that underpin it, but the level of investment to achieve this falls seriously short."