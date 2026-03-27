The band is superb and the versatile stage, which puts them right up front, makes you feel like you’re in the crowd, not just watching from the stalls. It’s immersive in a way that very few productions manage.

Self Esteem - known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor - is the real highlight. She has a magical voice, perfectly suited to the rockstar she plays. But she’s not just a singer; her acting is engaging, and she draws you into the chaos of the band with ease.

Which, speaking of chaos, is what the plot revolves around. You follow a dysfunctional 60s rock band, constantly running late for gigs, high on whatever’s going around, and completely losing track of time.

There’s plenty of humour, but the storytelling sometimes struggles. The pace of the dialogue can be confusing, and conversations often feel a bit underwritten, leaving you trying to piece together the threads.