Teeth ‘n’ Smiles review: Rebecca Lucy Taylor steals the show
Watching Teeth ’n’ Smiles is - I imagine - a bit like stepping back into a smoky 60s gig. The music definitely delivers.
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The band is superb and the versatile stage, which puts them right up front, makes you feel like you’re in the crowd, not just watching from the stalls. It’s immersive in a way that very few productions manage.
Self Esteem - known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor - is the real highlight. She has a magical voice, perfectly suited to the rockstar she plays. But she’s not just a singer; her acting is engaging, and she draws you into the chaos of the band with ease.
Which, speaking of chaos, is what the plot revolves around. You follow a dysfunctional 60s rock band, constantly running late for gigs, high on whatever’s going around, and completely losing track of time.
There’s plenty of humour, but the storytelling sometimes struggles. The pace of the dialogue can be confusing, and conversations often feel a bit underwritten, leaving you trying to piece together the threads.
The cast is large and at times, it can be hard to keep track of who’s who amidst all of the activity.
This is a very strong cast performing a show which was hugely popular 50 years ago. I can see why it was a hit in its day, but I’m not sure it has aged as well as you might hope.
It’s an enjoyable experience, but it doesn’t quite feel like a finished product.