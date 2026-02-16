The Israeli co-creator and executive producer of the hit spy drama Tehran has been found dead in a Greek hotel while filming for the show's fourth season.

“Dana was a gifted creator with an international reputation,” the company said.

Tehran's production company Dana & Shula Productions, co-owned by Eden, said in a tribute they have been left “shocked and saddened” by the sudden loss, describing Eden as a “beloved friend and partner”.

Local police are assessing security camera footage at the Athens hotel as part of their investigation, and are collecting testimony from staff.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed and while an autopsy is expected imminently, there is currently no indication of foul play.

Dana Eden, 52, was found lifeless by her brother who began looking for her after she failed to reply to his messages.

It was also quick to bat away “baseless” rumours circulating online Eden was killed by the Iranian regime.

Dana & Shula Productions added: “The production company wants to make it clear that the rumours of the death being criminal or nationalistic are not true and baseless.

“We call on the media and the public not to publish unfounded theories and to act with responsibility and sensitivity. This is a moment of immense pain for the family, friends, and colleagues.

“We want to preserve Dana's dignity and her privacy.”

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation hailed Eden’s impact on the Israeli television industry.

It said in a tribute: “We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long line of productions, series, and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation – Dana Eden.

“Dana was among the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in creating and leading some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions. Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come.”

Tehran has been a major success for Apple TV and stars Niv Sultan, Hugh Laurie and Shaun Toub.

The award-winning show received the International Emmy Award and was written and created by Moshe Zonder, Eden and Maor Kohn.

It follows a young agent from Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, who infiltrates Iran's nuclear programme using a fake identity but becomes trapped in her double life.

The production company decided to film parts of the fourth series in Athens as a replacement for Tehran after Eden visited the European country on a family holiday.

She was struck by the visual similarities between the two cities and deemed it a viable stand-in to the capital of Iran - a country Israelis are banned from visiting.

The show scooped an Emmy Award in 2021 for best drama series, featuring Glen Close and Hugh Laurie in seasons two and three.

The show was in Greece filming its fourth season after the third series aired on Apple TV Plus last month.