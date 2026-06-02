Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi is accused of orchestrating almost 20 of the attacks and attempted attacks on Jewish communities across Europe. Picture: US Justice Department

By Jacob Paul

An alleged terrorist with close ties to Tehran directed and filmed an arson attack on a London synagogue, US court documents reveal.

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The arson was reportedly part of a string of attacks on Jewish communities in London and other parts of Europe. Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi is accused of orchestrating almost 20 of the attacks and attempted attacks across the continent. He pleaded not guilty to eight counts of terror-related offences following an indictment by the US Justice Department in Washington on Monday. Court documents reveal Al-Saadi, 32, is allegedly a “longtime operative” of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and of Kata’ib Hizballah, an Iran-backed militia. He is accused of having “furthered the terrorist goals of those groups” for almost 10 years. Read more: Second man charged over arson attack at former east London synagogue Read more: Counter-terror police investigate suspected arson attack on memorial wall dedicated to victims of Iranian regime

Screenshots appear to show an alleged propaganda video of a fake drone attack on the Israeli Embassy in London. Picture: US Justice Department

The indictment adds: "As alleged, in recent months, Al-Saadi has helped plan and direct approximately 18 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe on behalf of those terrorist organizations. “Those attacks were carried out in the name of a purportedly new terrorist group with the pseudonym Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which is actually a front of Kata’ib Hizballah and other US designated FTOs (foreign terrorist organisations).” Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyais has previously claimed responsibility for an arson attack in Golders Green, north London. The attack saw four vehicles belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service set on fire back in March. However, the 35-page US indictment does not specify whether either of the two attacks Al-Saadi allegedly planned in London happened in Golders Green. It instead refers to a video made “on or about April 18” when a “terrorist attack” was made against an unnamed London synagogue. The video allegedly shows Al-Saadi and three or four other men on a FaceTime video call, the indictment says. It adds: “The video call is projected onto a large screen against the background of the Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyah logo. “Al-Saadi is recording the attack through the call. “In the video, one of the men, in English, instructs the individual on the other end of the call to execute the attack, directing that individual to take a lighter and ‘light one in your hand,’ ‘light it’ and ‘throw the fourth one.’” A second video refers to a propaganda video claiming Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya used a drone to attack the Israeli Embassy near Kensington High Street, west London. The attack did not actually take place.